ASALGA Council Boss Vows To Replicate Wike’s Performance

The Caretaker Committee

Chairman of Asari Turo Local Council, Hon. Wright Promises Warmate has vowed to replicate the sterling performance of the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the Local Government Area.

Warmate who made the vow last week while inaugurating members of the Caretaker Committee at the council also assured that his administration would prioritized security, ensure regular payment of salaries and pensions and provision of infrastructure to amiliorate the plight of across the communities within the Local government area.

The Council boss said he will make security top his agenda not only in response to security challenges in the area but also in alignment with his mentor and leader, Governor Nyesom Wike who has restored peace and made Rivers State the investment haven for corporate bodies in Nigeria which recently earned him the Apostle of Peace by the Christian Association of Nigeria.

According to him, “History has made Chief Nyesom Wike the Golden Governor of Rivers State, and like a Goldfish with no hiding place, it has been a season of accolades and garlands for the Governor across Nigeria, The SUN award being the most recent.

‘’ I tell you, as followers of Governor Wike’s progressive politics, we can attest that the Governor’s heart is cut for service to transform Rivers State into a world-class economy and to restore her lost glory”, he said.

The Chairman also used the opportunity to dissolve all former appointments and Committees and made some appointments which include Council Secretary, Chief of Staff and Chief Security Officer. The event however was witnessed by an enthusiastic crowd of party and community leaders and followers, as well as the Principal officers and staff of the Council.

The political and community leaders present at the event hailed the pace-setting performance of the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the choice of Hon. Warmate as Council Chairman given his unequal qualities.