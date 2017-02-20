Arts Council’s Boss Hails Wike

The Executive Director of the Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture, Chief Deede Baede has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for his directive and approval for the speedy completion of the permanent site of the council located at Bonny Street in Old Port Harcourt Township.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend, Chief Baede said Governor Wike’s move towards completing the permanent site of the state Arts Council reflected his love for the promotion of arts and cultural development in the state.

He said that the permanent site when completed would help to enhance proper research and development of the arts and cultural values of the state.

The Director stated that the permanent site would engender effective productivity on the part of staff of the council, as there will be better and conducive environment for creativity, rehearsal and production by the state cultural troupe.

Chief Baede, pointed out that the award of meritorious honour conferred on the Governor was a mark of recognition of his commitment to the delivery of quality services in Rivers State, despite the paucity of funds in the state.

He called on Rivers people both at home and in the diaspora to support the governor to promote peace and development in all parts of the state.

The director stressed the need for proper funding of the culture and tourism sector, and to explore the inherent potentials and comparative advantage of Rivers tate as a multi-ethnic state, with diverse cultural values.

Taneh Beemene