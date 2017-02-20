600, 000 A’Ibom Residents Enrol In NIN

No fewer than 600,000 Akwa Ibom State residents have enrolled in the ongoing registration for the National Identification Number (NIN), Mr Fred Iwok, the State Coordinator, National Management Identity Commission (NIMC), has said.

Iwok told The Tide in Uyo last Thursday that the turnout of residents for the exercise was not encouraging as the average weekly registration was between 2,000 and 3,000 persons.

He attributed the low turnout to apathy of the people toward government policies and programmes.

“Majority of the residents who turnout for the enrolment are those who need the national identification number for financial transactions.

“It is very worrisome that we have not been able to register up to a million persons in Akwa Ibom State.

“I think it is due to the non-chalant attitude of residents because we have done a lot of campaigns to create awareness, talked to people within the neighbourhood and community.”

The state coordinator said that as part of measures to improve on the exercise, the commission had commenced mobile registration, to bring the exercise closer to the people.

He, therefore, appealed to the Akwa Ibom Government to assist the commission to expand registration centres to the 31 local government areas of the state.

He also advised Akwa Ibom people to avail themselves of the opportunity and register for the NIN, stressing that the exercise was very strategic for government planning.

“The exercise is very important and strategic to government. Government needs to have an idea of the number of citizens they are taking care of for future planning,” he explained.

According to Iwok, the commission is facing challenges in the areas of funding and logistics to move into communities.

The Tide reports that the exercise, which started in the state in the first quarter of 2013, witnessed hiccups as those who registered since 2014, had yet to receive their national identity cards.