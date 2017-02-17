Wike Sacks Health Commissioner

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has relieved the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Theophilus Odagme of his appointment as a commissioner in the State Executive Council.

The sack of Odagme was one of the fallouts of the Rivers State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George who made this known, howeve, said that the governor wished the former commissioner well in his future endeavour.

Though no reason was given for the sack, The Tide learnt that the sack may not be disconnected with the pace of renovation works at different hospitals in the state.

Last year, the state government awarded contracts for the renovation of 13 general hospitals across the state and there are strong indications that work is not going on at the pace the governor expects.

According to dependable sources, some of the hospitals are expected to be unveiled during the state’s 50 anniversary celebrations by May this year.

But the state chief executive was miffed, The Tide gathered when updates given by the ex-commissioner fell short of the time lag. There are indications that work has not commenced at some of the sites, while others are at de-roofing stage, a situation that did not go down well with Governor Wike.

The decision of Governor Wike to mandate the newly inaugurated State Hospital Management Board to assist in supervision, many believed was to checkmate the poor performance of the former health Commissioner.

Early this week, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo laid the foundation stone for 22 block of flats at the Baithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH),and praised Wike for giving priority attention to health care.