What Saraki And I Discussed With Buhari -Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has revealed that himself, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, discussed national issues when they visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The lawmakers arrived at the Abuja House few minutes before 8pm – Nigerian time.

Dogara yesterday in a tweet via his verified official twitter handle@YakubDogara said the delegation discussed national issues with the President in the United Kingdom.

His Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan further quoted Dogara as saying “President Buhari is as fit as a fiddle and cracked jokes in his usual manner.

“President is as fit as a fiddle; after burning national issues, it was all PMB’s vintage humorous jokes. I’m so elated he is as fit as a fiddle.”

Saraki and Dogara had last week announced that they separately spoke on telephone with Buhari.

They made the London trip ahead of next Tuesday’s resumption of plenary to discuss issues the President has interest in as well as any input he might have.

The meeting also delibrated on other matters of mutual interests between the Executive and the Legislature.

The two leaders used the opportunity to personally pray for President Buhari and wish him quick return to Nigeria.