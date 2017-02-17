Union Lauds FG, N’Delta Meeting

The leadership of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Rivers State council, has commended the Federal Government for initiating the town hall meeting with the Niger Delta stakeholders as a means of finding a lasting solution to the myriad of challenges in the sub-region.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday, JPSNC Chairman, Comrade Emecheta Chukwu, said the leadership of organised labour endorsed such initiative to address the problems of the sub-region.

Chukwu said that even though the organised labour never presented any position paper at the forum at Government House on Monday, the union leaders were fully in support of the position papers presented by the various stakeholders and the Government of Rivers State.

He said that the Federal Government must critically take holistic view of the papers presented and proffer lasting solutions to the challenges and problems of the sub-region as an oil and gas haven to multinational oil companies.

The labour leader said that government must show commitment to dialogue with the people directly being affected by the exploration and exploitation activities of these oil companies, stressing that the corporate headquarters of the oil companies must remain within the Niger Delta states.

He said that meaningful job opportunities must be created for the youth of the sub-region to create wealth and develop the host communities bearing the brunt of the negative activities of the oil companies.

Philip Okparaji