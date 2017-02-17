Tonto Dike’s Marriage Breaks Up …Deletes Husband’s Name From Social Media

Rivers State born Nollywood actress Tonto Dike is done with her marriage to her estranged husband Olakunle Oladunni Churchill. Days after confirming the state of her marriage and calling out her husband for not reaching out to their son since she left him, the actress has deleted all his photos from her instagram and social media accounts.

The actress and mother of one also deleted all photos of her traditional marriage with him. Tonto Dike deleted all from her social media account. The actress before now was used to heaping praises on Churchill, but it seems she has taken back her words.

Tonto Dike confirmed reports of her separation from husband, Oladunni Churchhill, her fans can’t help but wonder what went wrong. However, these are what have been reportedly going on ever since the break up.

First she was accused of reckless behaviour and returning to her old smoking habit. The actress proceeded to conduct a drug test proving she had quit being a pot head a long time ago.

Then there were speculations that another woman was in the picture. The woman in question was specifically Rose Meurer, who is Oladunni Churchhill’s Personal Assistant (PA) and she was the reason for the speculated split.

Oladunni Churchhill was reportedly spotted at several clubs parting the night away with different girls.

Meanwhile, Churchhill went on to share a photo of himself and Tonto at a charity match recently. We all thought the couple were working on getting back together and shutting down the separation rumours.

Churchhill accused Tonto of taking their son away, Tonto Dikeh says he has never called to ask how his son is doing. “I will admit, I personally blocked his access to me for the sake of my emotional stability.

But nonetheless he has the nanny’s number, my assistant’s contact, my part time help’s number and many other mediums of reaching the son your source claims I took away”.

“He could use all possible mediums wisely if he wished to, “she said.

Churchhill then throws a shade at his estranged wife. According to him, “ I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time if any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know”.

Tonto fires back with a simple message “Love thy self more”. Until their recent marriage hurdle, Dike and her husband had enjoyed a heck of a romance and happy moments. The actress never shys away from showing her excitement about gift items presented to her by Churchill especially the 2017 Lexus Suv.