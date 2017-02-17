Robbers Attack UNIUYO’s Students …Force Postponement Of Exams

The University of Uyo has confirmed the postponement of the first semester examination due to an armed robbery attack on the campus.

The Director of Information, Mr Godfrey Essien, told newsmen in Uyo that the attack which took place around 3 a.m. last Monday, was quelled by the university’s security outfit, adding that investigation had commenced.

Essien, however, could not say whether any female student was sexually assaulted as being speculated.

“The situation is under control, you know the university is a big community with a population of over 20,000 persons; we have all kinds of characters just as in any township.

“As for the rape case, we cannot establish it as investigation is going on now.

“It is true that the armed robbers broke into the campus; the university security stepped into the matter; everything is under control.”

Essien, however, did not disclose the new date for the postponed examinations.

Meanwhile, a first year student of the Department of Economics, Mr Joseph Akpan, who was a victim, told our correspondent said that the armed robbers attacked students who were reading in the CBN Hall.

Akpan said that as soon as the bandits gained entrance into the hall, they shut all the doors, brought out their guns, and ordered everybody to lie face down.

“The armed robbers were five in number; they did not wear any mask; they were huge and well-built guys.

“As they checked me, they saw my phone which did not appeal to them and they left me for some guys with Apple laptops.

“Most students lost either phones or laptops to the robbers,” Akpan said.