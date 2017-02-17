PMAN Tasks Young Artistes On Indigenous Language

The Chairman, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in Edo State, Maleke Idowu has advised young talented artists in the state to promote indigenous languages in their arts.

The comedian cum singer, gave the advice in an interview with journalists last Tuesday in Benin.

Maleke said that one way the artists could do this was to rap in their ‘mother tongues’.

He said the association was determined to carry the campaign to the grassroots, adding that, “we have embarked on rallies to shop for young artists from the three senatorial districts’’.

He said that the association’s desire to promote Edo indigenous arts followed the call by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for encouragement of parents both at home and abroad to teach their children how to speak “our languages”.

The PMAN chairman, therefore, said he would continue to organise rallies to discover indigenous rappers in the state.