PDP Youth Want Wike, Fayose To Visit Buhari

A youth group within the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, known as PDP Youth Frontier, PDPYF, has called on the Presidency to facilitate a trip to London for Governors Ayo Fayose and Nyesom Wike to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group made this position known in a statement released through its Twitter handle @PDPNYF yesterday following the visit of a delegation from the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to Abuja House in London to see Buhari.

The statement endorsed by the group’s National Coordinator, Austin Okai, said the President’s health is not the internal affairs of the APC alone.

It read in part: “Buhari’s health is not the APC internal affairs alone therefore, PDP youths recommend that Fayose and Wike should also visit him in London.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency, yesterday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will not speak to Nigerians from London because he has right to his vacation.

Featuring on TVC television Programme, ‘This Morning’, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said Buhari’s right will not be infringed upon.

According to Adesina, “Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude.”

The President’s media aide also noted that those doubting the veracity of the released photographs of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s visit in London are “haters, greedy.”

Recall that both National Assembly leaders met with the President yesterday at his vacation spot in London.

Buhari, who is currently on a medical vacation in London, was recently rumoured dead.

However, several dignitaries from Nigeria have visited him at the Abuja House in London with photographs of their visits published online.

Some of the photos have resulted to widespread condemnations from Nigerians, who have insisted that he speaks to the nation from his vacation to show he is alive.