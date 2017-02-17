…PDP, Briggs, Jaja Too

The Peoples Democratic Party (P.D.P) in Rivers State has condemned what it described as conflict of government authority as the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday held a secret meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo after an interactive session with stakeholders in the state on Monday at Government House.

The P.D.P Publicity Secretary, in the state, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike said holding of another interactive session with the Acting President showed that APC in the state had already divided the state between the Governor of the state and theAPC.

Nwanosike made the condemnation Wednesday, in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt. According to him, the parallel interactive session by APC leaders shown that the APC was determined to cause divisions in the state.

He called on the presidency to call the APC leaders in the state to order, saying that the state has been peaceful, inspite of APC’s determination to use every opportunity to create trouble in the state.

Nwanosike who sought to know whether the Acting President was in the state for APC meeting or for stakeholders forum, also blamed Osinbajo for allowing himself to be lured into such meeting with APC, 24 hours after an interactive session with the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Social Activist of the Niger Delta, Mrs Ankio Briggs has called on the Federal Government to restore security details of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Briggs who made the appeal Monday, during the stakeholders meeting with Acting president Yemi Osinbajo in Port Harcourt, also called for the reinstatement of the six dismissed policemen attached to Wike. She said that the state and the governor were exposed to danger and insecurity as there were no security aides for him. Also supporting that call for the reinstatement of the dismissed police officers, the Amanyanabo of Opobo and Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Jaja said the Federal Government and the police authority were wrong in with drawing the security aides of a Governor elected and sworn-in as chief security of the state.

Enoch Epelle