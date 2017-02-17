Oshonaike’s Clinic: NTTF Urges Players To Maximise Opportunity

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) yesterday urged the shortlisted players for the eight days clinic by Africa’s leading international, Funke Oshonaike, to maximise the opportunity.

The NTTF’s Technical Director, Anderson Bankole, told newsmen in Lagos that the clinic was a good avenue for learning the sport.

The clinic for both cadet and junior players will serve off on February 26 and end on March 5 at Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Tidesports gathered that 20 players made up of 11 girls and nine boys have been shortlisted by NTTF for the clinic.

“This is a rear privilege for the players that are selected to partake. They are opportune to be learning from a capable hand.

“Oshonaike is a household name and has paid her dues in table tennis. She’s qualified to hold a clinic because she’s been playing for years and has a versatile knowledge.

“She’s been playing even long before all the players taking part in the clinic were born. She will be teaching and giving them life lessons and using herself as practical examples,’’ he said.

Bankole, who is also a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), advised the participants to come with an open mind and zeal to learn.

“Knowledge can’t be forced down someone’s throat except he or she is willing and ready to learn.

“I want them all to learn new things from this clinic because it will enhance their performance and make them better table tennis players.

“Skills neither fall from heaven nor is it born with a person, skills are acquired and nurtured for self-development,’’ Bankole said.