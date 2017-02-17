Ogun To Introduce Marathon Race – Amosun

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun says is government will soon introduce marathon race to encourage sporting activities in the state. .

Amosun made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the two-day Youth Convention in Abeokuta.

According to him, the World Bank has indicated its interest to support the race.

He explained that the introduction of the race was part of his government’s effort to develop sporting activities in the state.

Amosun, who recounted his playing days at the Ogun State Polytechnic as a football player and a long distance athlete, said the bank’s support would make the endeavour a success.

Already, he revealed that government had started discussions with experts and professional bodies on ways to develop the game of tennis in the state.

The governor attributed the delay in the implementation of some sports programmes to paucity of funds, adding that government would intensify its efforts to do more in the sector.