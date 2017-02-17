NBTI Seeks Entrepreneurs’ Partnership On Made-In-Nigeria Goods

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) has urged entrepreneurs to partner with it to produce quality made-in-Nigeria products to fill the gap created by the ban on imported goods.

The Public Relations Officer, Mr Reuben Shagu, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Shagu said that the board regarded the entrepreneurs as partners in progress as it would always look out for them in terms of funding and in synergy with other agencies to enable them produce quality products.

He welcomed the ban on some imported goods into the country, saying that it would promote the patronage of locally made goods, especially by the entrepreneurs under the board’s mentorship.

“I want to encourage our entrepreneurs that they should not see NBTI as people who are coming to steal their ideas, but we are here to see how their products can be commercialised.

“The board has all the infrastructure and facility to help them flourish and it will be done in such a way that it will benefit them, humanity and improve on the economy of the country,’’ he said.

Shagu said that the initiative to ban some foreign goods that could be produced in the country would also help the country achieve economic stability, especially in the manufacturing sector.

He said that to make sure that the products met international standards, the board partnered with tertiary institutions to research on entrepreneurs’ products, especially those in the board’s Technology Incubation Centres.

“Most of our products are from universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other conventional research institutes; this means that some of these products have been painstakingly researched into.

patronising them, the manufacturers will gradually improve their products,’’ he said.

NBTI currently has 27 Technology Incubation Centres across the six geo-political zones to nurture budding value-added and technology-based enterprises and speed up their commercialisation process.