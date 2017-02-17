MWUN Boss Assures Of Credible Union Poll

The National President of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Anthony Nted, has assured members of the union of a free and fair poll during the forth-coming delegates conference of the union.

The MWUN president stated this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, stressing that nobody in the union had the right to impose any candidate on the body.

Nted said all members of the union had equal right within the union and advised candidates vying for any position to conduct themselves within the set out rules and regulations of the union’s constitution and extant laws.

He warned some management against undue interference in the affairs of the union, adding that the workers would not be coerced as the union is a legal entity that can sue and be sued.

The outgoing union president said that he had brought credibility to dock workers through better conditions of service for the union members, adding that some workers were encouraged to undergo training locally and internationally to enhance their efficiency and productivity on their job.

Nted added that he had brought considerable level of industrial peace within the union during his tenure and urged the workers to maintain the tempo of peace at the various ports.

He called on the Federal Government to encourage terminal operators to improve the level of infrastructure at the nation’s ports, especially, Lagos ports.