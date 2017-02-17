Mbaka Wins N5.5bn Suit

Fiery Catholic priest, and Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has reacted to his recent legal victory over the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, describing it as divine.

The Tide reports that an Enugu High Court had while delivering judgement between the controversial cleric and the Union Bank in suit No E/56/10, awarded the sum of N5.5 billion in Mbaka’s favour.

In his reaction Tuesday the cleric described it as “divine and miraculous.”

Mbaka, through a statement jointly signed by his media aide, Barr. Ike Maximus Ugwuoke and one of his lawyers, Barr. F. C Okeke, urged the bank to speedily pay the judgment debt.

The statement read thus: “With boundless joy, we glorify the name of God for the miraculous legal victory He granted to Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria over the case filed against the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, Rev Fr Ejike Camilus Mbaka and two others by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

“The case filed in suit no E/56/10 has been pending before the Enugu State High Court for about seven years until judgment was delivered therein on Thursday, the 9th of February, 2017 by Hon Justice A.R. Ozoemena of the Enugu State High Court who presided.

He said: “The erudite judgment of the honourable court declined virtually all the contumacious claims of the bank against our Spiritual Director declaring them as “fraudulent” but went ahead to order the bank in his counter claim against the bank to pay him the sum of N5.5billion for damages and inconveniences.

“It is noteworthy to observe the fact that the Honourable Court in the said judgment considered among other things the fact that Union Bank had defended our Spiritual Director in a separate earlier suit filed against the Bank by a Chinese Company at the Lagos State High Court in suit No LD/1313/10 wherein in the Bank’s counter affidavit, the Bank had deposed that Rev Fr Mbaka is not indebted to the Chinese company.

“One can’t help wondering as pointed out by the Honourable Court that the same Bank that had defended the cause of our Spiritual Director should do 360 degrees summersault to make the same demand from our Spiritual Director”.