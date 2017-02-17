Massive Smoke Causes Uproar In Diobu …RIWAMA Threatens Sanctions

There was pandemonium in Diobu area of Port Harcourt last Wednesday following the sighting of a massive black smoke from Abakiliki Street behind the Rivers State Hospital Management Board.

The Tide reliably gathered that the inferno was caused by some hoodlums who allegedly set fire on disused tyres reportedly dumped in the area.

On sighting the thick smoke, many residents fled the area for their safety, while vehicles coming from Iluabuchi to Ikwerre road through Njemanze had to divert.

Speaking with The Tide at the scene of the incident, Mr. Kingsley Udoh described the incident as a sad one against the backdrop of the challenges of black soot being faced by residents in Port Harcourt and its environs.

Also speaking, Mr. Otim Amadi called for massive arrest of those behind the incident to check future occurrence.

Amadi who described the situation as lawless also regretted that it was coming at a time when solution is yet to be sought for the black soot menace in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah has vowed to bring to book those behind burning of tyres in the State.

The Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah said this in a statement while reacting to the illegal burning of tyres along Njemanze Street, opposite Rivers State Health Management Board, Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

The fire which threatened buildings and lives of residents as well as those doing business in the area, lasted for several hours.

Bro Obuah vowed to investigate the cause of the illegal burning of tyres along Njemanze Street and other parts of the State, and bring culprits to book.

The Sole Administrator, urged Rivers people and those doing business in the State to join hands with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to end the menace of black sooth by stopping illegal and indiscriminate burning of tyres in Port Harcourt, and other parts of the State.