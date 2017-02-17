Imo To Construct Two Hostels For Corps Members

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has approved the construction of two additional hostels for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state.

The governor made this known at the closing of the orientation course for the Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 corps members deployed to the state on Monday at Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre LGA.

He said the hostels would be constructed and provided with good facilities and conveniences to enable the corps members live comfortably in the state.

The governor represented by his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere enjoined the corps members to stand for the truth and things that would promote national peace, security and development.

According to him, no meaningful development can be attained in an unstable and unsecured society.

The governor urged the corps members to be security conscious and report any unusual occurrence that could undermine the peace and security of the nation.

He noted that corps members had played an auxiliary role in the critical sectors of the nation’s economy, particularly in the health, education and agricultural sub sectors. Okorocha urged the corps members in the state to bring to bear all they had learnt in the orientation course in their places of primary assignment and host communities.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr James Olugbodi commended the corps members and the collaborating agencies for keeping faith and living up to expectations during the orientation programme.