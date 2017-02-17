How Big Brother Naija Housemates Enjoyed Valentine’s Day

Day 23 of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show coincided with this year’s St Valentine celebration on Tuesday, February 14. In case you missed the events of the day in the house, the following are five major events that took place to mark the valentine’s Day.

1. The male house mates woke up early to surprise the ladies in the house with a special Valentine’s break fast treat. The break fast was received with much delight by the ladies, as they gave them hugs and kisses, while 2 Face’s track ‘African Queen’ played in the background.

2. Still on the Valentine’s Day mood, the house mates were treated to a visit from Mr Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubese.

3. The House mates who enjoyed the first kissing festival thought it would be a good way to celebrate valentine’s day with another session of the festival. With the ladies gathered outside in the Jacuzzi, the guys headed outside and before they could all jump in, Thin Tall Tony (TTT) and Bisola kicked off the festivals by sharing the first kiss of the night.

4. After the kissing festival TTT and Bisola decided to call it a night as they both cuddled up and fell asleep. T. Boss spent a few minutes massaging Jon’s feet while they chatted on the couch, while Gifty and uriel discussed Ege’s laughter which they find annoying.

5. During an interesting diary session, Ese said she liked T. Boss and Thin Tall Tony, but found Gifty a little too annoying. TTT admitted to have a soft spot for Bisola because they got along like a house on fire.

Uriel took shots at T. Boss for hoarding Jon all to herself. She admitted that she kind of liked Jon for herself too. Bally says T. Boss has found a replacement for Miyonse in Jon.