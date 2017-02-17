Hoteliers Urge RSG To Fix Airport Hotel

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Hotels Association has called on the state government to reactivate the Port Harcourt International Airport Hotel, Omagwa.

The state chairman of the association, Mr Eugene Nwayeze, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt recently said it was sad that the hotel built with Rivers people’s money was in a poor state of use.

According to him, the hotel has been moribund for decades and needed to be put in order so that the much sought after revenue to boost the state’s resources could be enhanced.

“The Port Harcourt International Airport Hotel should be put in use because the sight is not good for the image of the state”, he said.

He lamented that previous governments had not been able to resuscitate the hotel, even as he called on the government to consider fixing the outfit.

“Successive governments of Rivers State have not been able to do anything regarding the hotel, so I am appealing to Governor Nyesom Wike to look into the issue of the airport hotel.

According to the hotel boss, if resuscitated, the hotel would further boost the revenue and tourism potentials of the state.

He expressed optimism that the hotel if restructured and properly managed could create revenue and employment for the teeming youths of the state.

It could be recalled that the Port Harcourt International Airport Hotel, Omagwa has remained moribund for decades, thereby depriving the state of the much needed revenue.