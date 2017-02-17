…Holds Etche/ Omuma Polls, Feb 25

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will next Saturday February 25,2017 conclude the Etche Constituency 11 and Etche/ Omuma Federal Constituency elections.

The Commission, in a statement, said the elections is for the conclusion of the outstanding 2015 election which could not be concluded during last December’s rerun polls, following violence that characterized the process. The statement signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rivers State, Elder Aniedi A. Ikoiwak explained that the election would hold in 147 polling units within the 19 Registration areas (Wards) in Etche Local Government Area and one Polling unit (Umuogba community) in Omuma Local Government Area.

Ikoiwak appealed to all eligible voters in the affected constituencies and local government areas to go back to their wards and units on the said date to vote for their preferred candidate, assuring the public of a credible and fair conclusion of the election in Etche Local Government Area and that the security agencies have been contacted to provide adequate security on the election day.

The Tide gathered that elections will take place in Afara, Igbo 1,2 and 3, Egwi/Opiro Nihi, Odufor, Obibi/Akwukabi, Obite, Okehi, Ozuzu and Ulakwo.

They include Igbodo, Akwa / Odogwa, Akpoku/Umuoye, Ndashi, Mba and Owu. The rest are in Omuma where the poll will be for Umuogba I community, Afara, Igbo 1,2 and 3, Egwi/Opiro, Nihi, Odufor, Ulakwo and Akwa / Odogwa.