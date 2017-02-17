Elect Credible People Into Positions, Medallist Tells Stakeholders

An Olympic gold medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong, yesterday advised stakeholers in athletics to elect credible and visionary individuals into the various sports federations in the country.

Tidesports gathered that interested candidates are already strategizing ahead of the elections which hold after every Olympic year.

The Rio Olympics took place in 2016.

Tidesports also gathered that the Sports Ministry is yet to release a time table for the elections.

Udo-Obong, who won gold medal in 4 X 400m relay race at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, said it was important to have people with vision at the helm of the nation’s sport.

“We should elect candidates with good vision and blueprint that will help to develop the sport sector,” Udo-Obong said.

He noted that there had been some improvements in the country’s sports in the last eight years.

“We have seen some strides in sports despite criticisms that we failed to win medals in the last two Olympics.

“In the development of young athletes, there is huge progress and I believe that is a good thing,” he said.