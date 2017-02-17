Director Of Sports Praises Rivers Handball Team

Rivers State Director of Sports Sir Nathaniel Piaro has said that the state handball team has the potentials and capacity to participate and defeat any tournament organised in and outside the country.

Sir Piaro told Tidesports shortly after Team Rivers beat her South South state counterpart, Akwa Ibom State 26-18 in a friendly encounter on Tuesday at the Handball pitch, Niger / Bende Street, old Port Harcourt township.

He expressed joy and commended the players over their impressive performance, saying that the team has the capacity to defeat any team in any tournament organized both in and outside the country.

“The players have gained more experience and build up confidence in preparation for their forthcoming U-18 Male and Female Handball Championship in the state.

Speaking, the Vice President of Nigeria Handball Federation (NHF), Barrister Kwashi Thompson also thanked both teams for their commitment and ???? performance.

“I am happy that the two teams played well, most especially the visiting team.”

Also speaking at the event, the coach of Akwa Ibom Handball team, Isah John expressed impressive that his team will retaliate when they will come back for the com petition proper.

“We are so glad to be invited for the friendly game even though we lost, but we shall come to payback during the tournament,” John said.