Board Pledges To Reposition Rivers Cooperative Body

The Board of the Rivers State Cooperative Federation is to be repositioned to contribute to the empowerment programme of the Government.

The new President of the board, Mr. Brilliant Amadi, who said this during his election in Port Harcourt also pledged to partner with the state government to improve the conditions of the people.

He further said that, the federation would be involved to play its role as one of the foremost cooperative federations in Nigeria.

Amadi said that for sometime now, the cooperative federation had remained moribund in the state adding that the new board is determined to revive it.

He however said that the task of reviving the society could only succeed with the support of all the chapters and commended members for their support.

Amadi described his election as a new dawn in the cooperative movement, stressing that the new board will work within its power to ensure that the people of Rivers State feel the impact of the cooperative movement.

Also speaking, the former President of the Federation, Mr. Samuel Cheonwu blamed the delay on the constitution on the inability of the cooperative Department in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to convene a special general meeting as requested by members union.