Board Pledges To Reposition Rivers Cooperative Body

By John Bibor -
The Board of the Rivers State Cooperative Federation is to be repositioned to contribute to the empowerment programme of the Government.
The new President of the board, Mr. Brilliant  Amadi,  who said this during his election in Port Harcourt also pledged to partner with the state government to improve the conditions of  the people.
He further said that, the  federation would be involved to play its role as one of the foremost  cooperative  federations in Nigeria.
Amadi  said that for sometime now, the cooperative federation had remained moribund in the state adding that the new board  is determined to revive it.
He however said that the task of reviving   the society could only succeed with the support of all the chapters and  commended members  for their support.
Amadi  described his election as a new dawn in the cooperative movement, stressing that the new board will work  within its power to  ensure that the people of  Rivers State feel the impact of the cooperative  movement.
Also speaking, the former President of the Federation,  Mr. Samuel  Cheonwu  blamed the delay on the constitution on the inability of the cooperative  Department in the  Ministry  of Commerce  and Industry  to convene  a special  general meeting as requested by members union.

