RSG To Provide Grants To Mission Schools

Rivers State Government will soon commence allocation of grants to mission schools across the state as a way of boosting learning and standards, State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said.

The governor gave the hint shortly after being decorated with the Award of Apostle of Peace” by the umbrella Christian body in the state ,Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) last weekend in Port Harcourt.

He disclosed that the Rivers State House of Assembly had amended the relevant law that permits the State Government to give grants to churches to improve the facilities in their schools.

Chief Wike also announced that the State government would establish Ecclesiastical Courts to handle Christian matters across the state.

He noted that Ecclesiastical Courts would work alongside the Customary Courts to tackle issues directly affecting Christians in their daily lives.

The governor said: “Other states have courts that handle their different religious issues. I want to reiterate that Rivers State is purely a Christian State. Therefore, issues that affect Christians must be tackled in legal ways that promote peace”.

Rivers State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Rev Isaac Anyanasikike said that the State Peace Campaign was aimed at consolidating the gains of peace in the state.

He lauded Governor Wike for building peace across the state through his successful implementation of the State Amnesty Programme and his support for the security agencies.

Explaining the reason behind the award of the “Apostle of Peace ” to governor Wike, an official of Rivers CAN, Rev Dan Obinna declared that Governor Wike had transformed the state into one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He said though the governor inherited a state where insecurity reigned because the immediate past administration closed the courts for two years, incapacitated the Rivers State House of Assembly and destroyed the Traditional Rulers Council.

He said immediately Governor Wike took over he reinstated the institutions of Government and started the process of empowerment which has improved peace in the state.

Highpoint of the event was the conferment of the Apostle of peace Award on Governor Wike.