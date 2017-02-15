RSG To Provide Grants To Mission Schools

By Kevin Nengia -
Rivers State Government will soon commence allocation of grants to mission schools across the state as a way of boosting learning and standards, State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said.
The governor gave the hint shortly after being decorated with the Award of Apostle of Peace” by the umbrella Christian body in the state ,Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) last weekend in Port Harcourt.
He disclosed  that the Rivers State House of Assembly  had amended  the relevant law that permits the State Government to give grants to churches  to improve  the  facilities  in their schools.
Chief Wike also  announced that the State government  would  establish Ecclesiastical Courts to handle Christian matters across the state.
He noted that Ecclesiastical Courts  would work alongside the Customary Courts to tackle issues directly affecting Christians in their daily lives.
The governor said: “Other states have courts that handle their different religious  issues. I want to reiterate that Rivers State  is purely a Christian State.  Therefore, issues that  affect  Christians  must be tackled in legal ways that promote peace”.
Rivers State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Rev Isaac Anyanasikike said that the State Peace Campaign was aimed  at consolidating the  gains  of peace in the state.
He lauded Governor Wike for building  peace  across the state through  his successful implementation  of the State Amnesty Programme and his support for the  security agencies.
Explaining  the reason behind the award of the “Apostle of Peace ” to governor Wike, an official of Rivers CAN, Rev Dan Obinna declared that Governor Wike  had transformed  the state into one of the most peaceful states in the country.
He said though the governor  inherited a state where insecurity  reigned because  the  immediate past administration  closed the courts for  two years, incapacitated  the  Rivers State House of Assembly and destroyed the Traditional Rulers Council.
He said immediately  Governor Wike took over he reinstated the institutions of Government  and started  the process of  empowerment  which has improved peace in the  state.
Highpoint of the event was the conferment of the Apostle of peace Award on Governor Wike.

