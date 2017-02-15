Rivers Angels Ready For 2017 NWFL

Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt has commenced preparations for the 2017 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) to enable them start the season well this season.

Though the NWFL Board is yet to fix a date for the commencement of the 2017 league season, the club is working hard for the task ahead in order to start on a good note.

This was disclosed Tuesday by the media officer of the team Jessica Amadi, during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to her, the team is getting set for the league as players train to improve their performance and stay physically fit to face challenges that are associated with the season.

Amadi said that the team is yet to sign-up new players for the season saying that screening exercise for new recruit is on-going.

“We are yet to sign-up players to beef up the team, but, we have some invited players amongst the team for screening as to enable us pick some good and competent players for the club”, Jessica Amadi said.

It would be recalled that the team won the double last season, the women confederation cup and the NWFL title.