Police Evacuate Unexploded Ordinance In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has discovered and successfully evacuated an unexploded ordinance (UXO) being part of the Civil War left overs in a farm land.

The Command hinted that the object was evacuated by operatives of the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) “on 7/2/17 at a farmland at Eke in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The command’s spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to newsmen weekend in Enugu, said:”the object is suspected to be unexploded ordinance(UXO) being part of the civil war left overs.

“To this end,the command is advising members of the public particularly building/construction companies/Individuals as well as farmers not to tamper with those objects suspected to be civil war left overs, but to promptly report to any nearby police station for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for the establishment of family courts in the five South Eastern states in the country.

The commission’s Zonal Director, Mrs Uche Nwokocha, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Enugu.

Nwokocha said the commission was concerned about the pile-up of family issues and cases in states and Federal High Courts in the zone.

She said if family courts were established, the courts would deliberate on family issues which were often delayed in high courts.

She added that “family court adjudication is primarily meant to bring peace and reconciliation in African culture and setting.

“Such courts seek to bridge the gap of misunderstanding in families that should live as one in peace and harmony.”

According to her, the NHRC is focusing on family values and culture that will stem conflicts and rights violation from the smallest unit of the society, which is the family.