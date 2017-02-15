Black’s law dictionary defined plea bargain as “a negotiated agreement between a prosecutor and a criminal defendant who pleads guilty to a lesser offence or to one or more multiple charges in exchange for some concession by the prosecutor, usually a more lenient sentence or a dismissal of other charges”.

Plea bargaining can conclude a criminal case without a trial. When it is successful, plea bargaining results in a plea agreement between the prosecutor and the defendant. In this agreement, the defendant agrees to plead guilty without a trial, and in return the prosecutor agrees to dismiss certain charges or make favourable sentence recommendation in the court. Plea bargaining is expressly authorised in section 270 of the new Administration of criminal justice Act 2015.

Plea bargain is a mockery to the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria. In the words of Prof G. S. Pande “Punishment for an offence must be according to the gravity of the offence, personality of the offender, the nature of his guilt and other relevant circumstances. It need not be retributive alone. Reform and rehabilitation of the criminal, wherever feasible without unduly endangering the social life, is necessary, but for offences which pose a real threat to the normal life in the society and which are of cruel nature, detriment punishment must be awarded. If punishment is inadequate, there is every likelihood of repitation”. True to the accretion of Prof. Pande since the application of inadequate punishment for criminal cases, the loot of public funds is in the increase.

One of the cases where the concept of plea bargain was adopted was that of the former, MD/CEO of Oceanic Bank Plc (now Ecobank) in person of Mrs Cecilia Ibru, who was charged for money laundering, embezzlement and financial recklessness and after she pleaded guilty to bargaining arrangement. Justice Pan Abutu sitting at the Federal High Court Lagos state only sentenced her to a jail term of 18 months, six months on each illegally acquiring cash and assets worth N191 billion.

It is my candid opinion that the concept of plea bargain cannot promote true criminal Justice in our legal system. It is beneficial to only prominent persons. If we must keep promoting this concept, then it should apply in all criminal offences not just cases of loot. What is good for the goose is good for the gander they say.

Nkechi Bright Ewere