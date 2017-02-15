PH Polytechnic Goes Online

Beginning from the 2017/2018 academic session, all transactions regarding sale of admission forms, all payments by students, registration and result management in the Port Harcourt Polytechnic will be done online.

Disclosing this recently at the 26th matriculation ceremony of the school, Rector of the Institution, Dr Samuel Kalagbor said “it is part of the strategic plan to improve on the provision of online services” in line with global best practices.

According to him, the polytechnic has “already commenced online issuance of matriculation numbers upon completion of online registration by students as well as students’ course registration”.

Declaring this as a major achievement, the rector stated that by this development, “students can now register their course from any part of the country, without necessarily converging at the polytechnic’s ICT Centre”.

All of these and other developments in the institution, he hinted, would not have been possible without the support of the visitor to the polytechnic and Governor of the State, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

“We want to express our profound appreciation to our amiable and dynamic Governor and visitor to the Polytechnic, His Excellency, Chief (Bar) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who had already set the machinery in motion by graciously approving the release of N200 million for the accreditation of programme”, he said.

Sogbeba Dokubo