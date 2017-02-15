Our Vision Is To Produce Rivers Entrepreneurs – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says it is the vision of his administration to make youths of the state entrepreneurs, business people and agents of wealth creation instead of cultists.

Wike stated this last Monday while flagging off the opening ceremony of the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre (PHTVC) .The governor who was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo explained that when mentored and properly trained, Rivers youth have the capacity to excel but regretted that some of the youth derailed into cultism because they were not given the right skills.

“Our commitment is to ensure that our youth are entrepreneurs and business people instead of cultists. It is because they were not given the right skills but today, by the vision of Wike’s government the story has changed”.

The governor stated that the centre would train the youth on various skills that would make them self employed, employers of labour and agents of wealth creation in the state.

He commended the German Counsel-General and all those who contributed toward ensuring the success of the centre while assuring the stakeholders of the commitment of the state government to ensure sustained success of the school.

The governor advised the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity and to adhere to the instructions given them and be exemplary of the rivers character.

Earlier in his address, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said the centre is a step by Governor Wike to tackle the problem of unemployment as after graduation, the students would acquire the needed skills to engage themselves.

The commissioner also said the vision would enhance the amnesty programme checking cultism through engaging idle minds.

According to him, Port Harcourt Technical Vocational Centre (PHTVC) was established by the state government in partnership with Zeatraistelle fur die westerbilduing in handwork, Germany.

He said trainers had been trained in Germany and were set to commence training of Rivers youth on plumbing, welding, electrical and other trades.

Chris Oluoh