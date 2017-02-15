Oil Communities Present Demands To FG

Representatives of oil producing communities and Stakeholders in Rivers State have called for equity, fairness and development of their communities by the Federal Government.

The stakeholders made their submissions public during an interactive forum with visiting Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who was on the last lap of his consultations with representatives and leaders of Niger Delta at Government House, Port Harcourt last Monday.

Representative of Pan- Niger Delta Forum (Pan-DEF), Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas called for a sustainable and comprehensive marshal plan for the region.

Graham-Douglas said time has come for a Special Niger Delta Energy corridor as it would boost industrial relations and drive development, adding, “if peace returns by the time this tenure ends, then, development could go a long way”.

The State Pan-DEF leader further called for the setting up of a Mandate Committee to work out modalities for implementation of a workable strategy to drive development in the region.

In his submissions, representative of the Rivers Elders Council, Onueze Okocha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) sought for synergy among federal, state and local governments, adding that “the people of Rivers State do not consider that they are at war with the federal government or other states of the federation”.

Okocha decried that in recent times the federal government has acted as if they have problem with the state which has affected the people negatively.

The former President of Nigeria Bar Association argued that the loyalty of the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is not in doubt, but noted that begging issue of boundary adjustment and ceding of Soku Oil well to neighbouring Bayelsa State have affected the revenue profile of the State.

Against this backdrop, Okocha lamented that the people are not given equal opportunities in the polity, “to compete and determine what will be their collective interest”.

Speaking for Oceania Communities in the Kalabari area of the state, Chief Hope Opusingi submitted that the communities have over 160 oil wells and gas installations.

Opusingi lamented that over 50 years of oil exploration in their fishing communities has affected their livelihood, and destroyed their environment due to pollution.

The Opu Kula traditional ruler explained that the dwindling means of livelihood has compelled youths to engage in vandalization and illegal bunkering “as their physiological needs continue to drive the youths unless a truthful consultation is made”.

He advocated for the siting of federal agencies and assets such as polytechnics, universities to provide opportunities for the people of the area, and pleaded that security agencies operating in their area be compelled to respect traditional institutions and women.

Speaking for the people of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni area, Justice Ben Ogbari said the area produces over 39 per cent of the country’s gas, but observed that despite these huge economic contributions, the people are still beset by environmental degradation and lack of infrastructure.

Ogbari noted that the entire wild life and water have been polluted and called on the federal government to do all in its powers to provide youth employment opportunities and roads to link the area to other parts of the country.

Notable activist and environmental rights advocate, Ann Kio-Briggs who spoke for the Women of Rivers State said they re seeking for equity and justice in the use of resources from their soil.

She denied the devastation of the environment by oil exploring companies which, according to her, has denied women their means of livelihood and sustaining their families.

Ann Kio-Briggs used the forum to call on the Federal |Government to stop withdrawing security details of the governor, saying that, “if the situation persists, we may have no other option but to protect our governor”.

An ex-agitator, Richard Akinaba urged the Federal Government to create skills and other opportunities that will reduce illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalization.

Akinaba is of the view that if illegal refining is legalized and modular refineries set up, it will help check violence and at the same time transform the economy.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Dandison Jaja has joined in calling for a joint Marshal Plan for Niger Delta.

He said, “As traditional rulers, we are worried what will happen in the next 20 years if a plan is not put in place”.

Part of the Marshal Plan, the Opobo monarch recommended should include the Commencement of Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 in Bonny and kick off of Brass NLNG project.

The traditional ruler also recommended that the money used in funding subsidy for petroleum products should be channeled to other areas, and called for the stoppage of fuel importation.

Consequently, Governor Wike has called on the Federal government to resuscitate its horibund agencies and assets in the state.

Chief Wike who spoke during the interactive forum with the Acting President said the poor state of federal assets contributes to economic deprivation of the people.

Such assets include the moribund federal Port in Port Harcourt, the airport, Bonny-Bodo Road East West Road, as the advocated for the full implementation of Ogoni Environment Project.