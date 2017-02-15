NPC Begins Enumeration Area Demarcation In Delta

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the phase three session of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Delta ahead of the proposed 2018 national population and housing census,

The Director of NPC in Delta State, Dr Tunde Lakoju, flagged-off the programme in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government yesterday.

Lakoju said that the EAD proper would commence on February 20 and end on March 10 in Isoko North.

He said that 50 people were recruited and undergoing training on demarcation exercise.

The director said that the commission had demarcated 37 Local Government Areas in the country in the previous phases of the exercise.

He assured that the remaining Local Government Areas would be covered in the subsequent phases.

Lakoju said arrangement for the successful implementation of the EAD in the remaining Local Government Areas had been concluded.

“A 50-person demarcation team has been recruited and are being trained from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19 for this phase and subsequent phases of the EAD in Delta State.

“To us at the commission, the significance of the EAD goes beyond the conduct of the 2018 Census.

“We plan to establish and maintain a national frame, including locality lists and house numbering for future censuses and surveys in line with the mandate of the commission.

“It is our expectation that what will be required for future censuses will be updating. Products from the EAD can also be used by NIPOST to generate zip codes for the country,” he said.

Lakoju said that adequate logistics had been put in place for effective deployment of personnel and materials during the exercise.

He, however, solicited for the support of the Delta Government and security operatives to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Responding, the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government, Mr Emmanuel Egbabor, assured that the council would cooperate with the commission.

“Isoko North is a home of peace and hospitality, we will support the NPC team to ensure a successful exercise,” Egbabor said.