Group Sues For Peace In Rivers

A Port Harcourt-based nongovernmental organization, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and social Justice has said that the sustenance of peace in Rivers State is key to the overall development of the state.

Speaking during an enlightenment forum in Rumuodomaya, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, the Secretary of the group, Barr. Okoha Chinonye, described peace as a recipe for development.

Barr. Okoha praised Governor Nyesom Wike for restoring peace in the state with his amnesty programme.

He said the youths were the leaders of tomorrow and noted that the future of the state would be drab if nothing was done to check the proclivity to crime.

He said his organisation had been proactive in its efforts, to inculcate the habit of dialogue instead of the resort to Obnoxious tactics.

According to him, “well-meaning Nigerians must resort to dialogue and not confrontation.

Barr. Okoha noted that every Rivers man must brace up to confront our challenges with dialogue instead of under handled ways.

He said that only Rivers people could complement the efforts of the state government by sustaining peace in the state.

Stories by Chidi Enyie