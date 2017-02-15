Group Sues For Peace In Rivers

A Port Harcourt-based nongovernmental  organization, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance  and social  Justice has said that the sustenance of peace in Rivers State is key  to the overall development of the state.
Speaking during an enlightenment forum in Rumuodomaya,  Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of  Rivers State, the  Secretary of the group, Barr.  Okoha Chinonye, described peace as a recipe for development.
Barr. Okoha praised Governor Nyesom Wike for  restoring peace in the  state with his amnesty programme.
He said the youths  were the leaders of tomorrow and noted that the future of the state would be drab  if nothing was done to check  the proclivity to  crime.
He said  his organisation  had been proactive in its efforts, to inculcate  the habit  of dialogue  instead of the resort to Obnoxious  tactics.
According to him, “well-meaning Nigerians must resort to dialogue and not confrontation.
Barr. Okoha noted that every Rivers man must brace up to confront  our challenges with dialogue instead of under handled ways.
He said that only Rivers  people could complement the efforts of the state government by sustaining peace in the state.

 

