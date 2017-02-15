FG Establishes Rice Trading Centre In Jigawa

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to establish a rice trading centre in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Director, Agriculture Transformation Agenda (ATA), Alhaji Auwalu Ado, stated this at the inauguration of the project in Auyo.

Ado said that pilot trading centre would be established at major rice producing areas of the state to promote trade on the produce.

“This is part of a comprehensive programme for the provision of markets, hand pumps, schools and clinics in farming communities”, he said.

The director explained that the centre would be equipped with processing and packaging equipment to add value to the produce.

“It is also designed to enhance farmer enterprising skills to fast-track rapid social and economic development of rural communities,” he said.

Ado added that the Federal Government had initiated various programmes to accelerate rice, wheat, cassava, maize and cash crop production.

In his remarks, Jigawa State commissioner of Agriculture, Alhaji Kabir Ali, welcomed the gesture, adding that it would go a long way in encouraging production and ease movement of produce to the market.

Ali said the establishment of the centre would also promote competition and boss the state’s revenue base.

He added that the state government had initiated farmer support programmes to expose farmers to modern farming and processing techniques.