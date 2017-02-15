Church To Establish Skills Centre In Etche

The first indigenous church in Etche, Apostolic Christian Faith Mission, has declared its intention to establish a skills acquisition training centre in Etche.

The Bishop/General Overseer of the church, rt. Rev Livinus Osinachi Chioma (JP) disclosed this at the 47th Annual Convention of the church held at its National Headquarters in Akwu/Obuor in Etche Local Government Area in Rivers State.

The General Overseer said the project was the church’s effort in the development of youths in Etche to acquire skills, become useful to themselves and the society, as well as help draw them to the Almighty God.

The programme which is scheduled to commence June, according to Chioma, will train the youth on computer training, Radio, TV and phone repairs and maintenance, Bookshop business, amongst others.

The man of God noted that the involvement of youths in cultism and other vises was because they were idle and stressed that when fully trained on skills and engaged in meaningful economic ventures, they would no longer have time for such antisocial involvements.

He advised the youth to shun cultism and think of ways of contributing to their well being and to the longer society.

Chioma also advised the youths to avoid politicians who are interested in encouraging them to participate in violence but to better employ their time in useful engagements.

The church leader challenged privileged Etche sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora to remember the needy and think of how to contribute to youth development in Etche.

Chris Oluoh