Wike Plans Ecclesiastical Court In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says a bill to create an ecclesiastical court to take care of all Christian matters will be sent to the State House of Assembly soon.

The Governor who said this shortly, after being decorated as an Apostle of Peace by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rivers State, also pledged the readiness of his administration to give grants to churches to support their schools.

He said that the Ecumenical centre which is under construction would be completed and handed over to the Association along with the C of O in May this year.

Wike attributed his emergence as Governor of Rivers State to the prayers of Christians, noting that as an Apostle of Peace he would not disappoint them. He also urged the leadership of Rivers CAN to continue to pray for the state.

Also speaking the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Rev. Isaac C.T. Anyanasikike said that, the award was in recognition of Governor Wike’s effort towards the restoration of peace to all parts of the state.

The State CAN Chairman said that the occasion was a new dimension introduced into the activities of the Association, saying that Rivers State is setting a new record as far as CAN is concerned.

In his sermon, the Senior Pastor of the Recovery House, Port Harcourt, Rev. Ugochukwu Unachukwu advised Christians to seek for peace by redefining their activities.

According to him genuine peace is possible when Christians avoid inflammatory speeches as well as stop supporting activities that fan embers of disunity.

Highlight of the occasion was the lightening of the peace touch.