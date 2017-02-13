Wike, Golden Jubilee Gov – Bipi

The Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly and member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi says, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has every reason to celebrate the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Rivers State, describing him as the Golden Jubilee Governor and a true Mr. project of Nigeria.

Hon. Bipi, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists in his office soon after the screening of Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen and members at the Assembly Complex, premised his assertion on the landmark developmental strides of the Governor compared to other states created during the same period.

According to him, Rivers State is more developed than other states created within the period, recounting that from the first military Governor of the State, Chief Alfred Diete – Spiff to Governors Melford Obene Okilo, Rufus Ada-George, Peter Odili, Celestine Omehia and Chibuike Amaechi, Governor Wike had done marvelously well in terms of infrastructural development and restoring the Garden city status of the state.

The Lawmaker listed some of the projects as the massive road construction and rehabilitation, streets and traffic lights which had been a day-dream for the past eight years, education for the common people even at the grass-root. Health-Care delivery with the executive bill sent to the Assembly for the establishment of another state hospital to complement the Braithwaite memorial Special Hospital (BMSH) and the improved transport sector, despite the economic recession.

The Chief Whip who also scored Wike high in Commerce and Industry noted that priority attention given to sports with Rivers United playing a continental march against Mali that earned it second position in the Nigerian Professional league, the Rivers Angels for emerging 2016 female football champions in Nigeria, as well as youth development and security.

Describing the working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature as very cordial, Bipi said lawmakers always carried out their duties without fear or favour adding that the executive does not interfere with the functions of the Legislators who have been working harmously.