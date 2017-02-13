RVHA Tasks Council Bosses On Prompt Salaries’ Payment

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, (RVHA), Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has charged  chairmen  and members of Caretaker Committees  of the 23 local government areas of the State to prioritise  the payment of workers salaries.
Ibani made the appeal last Wednesday while advising some chairmen and members of the CTC screened and confirmed by the Assembly in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the Assembly would never relent in its oversight function to monitor the activities of the CTC  members across the 23 local government areas of the  State to ensure even development in line with Governor Nyesom Wike’s NEW Rivers Vision.
The speaker also urged the CTC Chairmen and members to invest the councils’ funds in  programmes  that would help reduce handship on the rural  dwellers.
He stressed the need for  prudence  and efforts that would boost the economy of the state.
Also speaking, the Chief  Whip  of the House, Hon. Evans Bipi said the House would summon any chairman or member found wanting in the discharge of his or her duty.
Bipi, the lawmaker representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, said time had passed when council chairmen connived with local government officials to siphon funds meant for the development of the rural  areas, insisting  that the House would  not hesitate  to perform  its  over sight function by prompt monitoring of council activities in the state to enhance development.
Meanwhile, the CTC chairman of Andoni Local Government Area of the State, Chief  Allen Jonah  has promised to make payment of salaries as the council’s priority.
He also pledged empowerment of youths and women as part of his policy to reduce hardship on the people of the area? The council boss, who made the promise  last Friday,  in  Port Harcourt, thanked  Governor Nyesom  Ezenwo Wike and some stakeholders in Andoni for  making him the choice of Andoni people as CTC chairman  in the area,  vowed to  perform to expectation.

 

Enoch Epelle

