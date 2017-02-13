RVHA Tasks Council Bosses On Prompt Salaries’ Payment

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, (RVHA), Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has charged chairmen and members of Caretaker Committees of the 23 local government areas of the State to prioritise the payment of workers salaries.

Ibani made the appeal last Wednesday while advising some chairmen and members of the CTC screened and confirmed by the Assembly in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the Assembly would never relent in its oversight function to monitor the activities of the CTC members across the 23 local government areas of the State to ensure even development in line with Governor Nyesom Wike’s NEW Rivers Vision.

The speaker also urged the CTC Chairmen and members to invest the councils’ funds in programmes that would help reduce handship on the rural dwellers.

He stressed the need for prudence and efforts that would boost the economy of the state.

Also speaking, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Evans Bipi said the House would summon any chairman or member found wanting in the discharge of his or her duty.

Bipi, the lawmaker representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, said time had passed when council chairmen connived with local government officials to siphon funds meant for the development of the rural areas, insisting that the House would not hesitate to perform its over sight function by prompt monitoring of council activities in the state to enhance development.

Meanwhile, the CTC chairman of Andoni Local Government Area of the State, Chief Allen Jonah has promised to make payment of salaries as the council’s priority.

He also pledged empowerment of youths and women as part of his policy to reduce hardship on the people of the area? The council boss, who made the promise last Friday, in Port Harcourt, thanked Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and some stakeholders in Andoni for making him the choice of Andoni people as CTC chairman in the area, vowed to perform to expectation.

Enoch Epelle