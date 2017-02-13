RSNC Staff Gets Overseas Post Graduate Admission

By Akujobi Amadi -
The Principal Accountant attached  to the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers, Mr Eberechi Nwalozie Aloysius, has  been offered a post graudate  programme  by the Florida Atlantic University, USA for Certified Financial Planner (CPP).
The  details of the admission letter obtained  by our  correspondent indicated that the  duration of the  programme  would run for  12 sessions beginning  from March 29, 2017 to February 29, 2018.    The statement further disclosed that the certified financial  planner certification programme (CFP) at Florida Atlantic  University is an  intensive collection of  courses, accredited by the CFP Board,  which  delivers  skills building in those areas  critical to financial planning  to the statements the program consist  of seven required courses such as fundamentals of Financial  Planning, Insurance  planning Income tax planning  investment planning, Retirement planning, Estate planning, and  Financial Plan Development.

