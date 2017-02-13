The Principal Accountant attached to the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspapers, Mr Eberechi Nwalozie Aloysius, has been offered a post graudate programme by the Florida Atlantic University, USA for Certified Financial Planner (CPP).
The details of the admission letter obtained by our correspondent indicated that the duration of the programme would run for 12 sessions beginning from March 29, 2017 to February 29, 2018. The statement further disclosed that the certified financial planner certification programme (CFP) at Florida Atlantic University is an intensive collection of courses, accredited by the CFP Board, which delivers skills building in those areas critical to financial planning to the statements the program consist of seven required courses such as fundamentals of Financial Planning, Insurance planning Income tax planning investment planning, Retirement planning, Estate planning, and Financial Plan Development.
RSNC Staff Gets Overseas Post Graduate Admission
