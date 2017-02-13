‘Rivers To Overtake Lagos As Investors’ Haven’

Rivers State Governor,Chief Nyesom Wike, says soon the will overtake Lagos as haven for investment. He also restated the commitment of his administration to the promotion of a business friendly environment for the sustained growth of the state’s economy.

He made the disclosure while hosting Norway Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jen Peter Klugner at Government House, Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Wike noted that the state is peaceful and conducive for business as against claims by the opposition to blackmail the administration and drive away investors.

Part of the scheme to put the state ahead he submitted is to grant tax holidays to new businesses,reasoning that such measure will not reduce unemployment but attract more investors to come.

He said maritime and agriculture remain key areas in which the two countries can work together to develop in providing opportunities.

The governor used the visit to seek the location of the country’s visa office in Port Harcourt to reduce difficulties faced by the people in obtaining travel documents in Lagos and Abuja.

On his part, the Norwegian envoy recalled that relations between the state and his country is underscored by the presence of over 40 Norwegian companies operating in Rivers.

He recalled that the ties between Nigeria and Norway dates back to the period of boom of stork fish business and promised to asist in the development of maritime and human capital sectors.

Meanwhile, Chief Wike has commissioned the Land Ship MV “Rivers Pride” built by Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The governor assured that his administration will promote policies that would encourage businessmen to invest in the state.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an accommodation block for 200 cadets and announced that the state government has waived the fee for the certificate of occupancy for the Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre.

He noted that investors will have their land documents speedily processed to ensure that they quickly add value to the state.

The governor said: “Rivers State will continue to be great. We are reforming our business processes to enhance our business climate and increase employment opportunities.

“We are making the environment friendly for businesses to thrive. I commend the Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Kinikanwo Wami for this outstanding investment in the state. We are happy that an indigene of this state has faith in this state through this multi-billion investment”.

He urged multinationals to create opportunities for the indigenes of the state as prominent management staff. He said that Rivers people have the capacity to deliver quality service.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Kinikanwo Wami said that the organisation has grown substantially over the years, as it now has over 53 oil and gas short courses, over 20 international STCW courses and 6 other marine courses.

He said: “We are proud to say that over the past 16years, while other institutions are moving away from the state, we have kept ourselves rooted here providing accessible and affordable training for seafarers in Rivers State “

Also speaking, Norway Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud expressed satisfaction at the contribution of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre to the training of Seafarers.

Highpoint of the occasion was the inspection of the training facilities of the institution by Governor Wike and other dignitaries.