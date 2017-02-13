‘Rivers To Overtake Lagos As Investors’ Haven’

By Kevin Nengia
0
254

Rivers State Governor,Chief Nyesom Wike, says soon the will overtake Lagos as haven for investment. He also restated  the commitment of his administration  to the promotion  of a business  friendly  environment  for the sustained  growth of the state’s  economy.
He made the disclosure while hosting Norway  Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jen Peter Klugner at Government House, Thursday in Port Harcourt.
Wike noted that the state is peaceful and conducive for business as against claims by the opposition to blackmail the administration and drive away investors.
Part of the scheme to put the state ahead he submitted is to grant tax holidays to new businesses,reasoning that such measure will not reduce unemployment but attract more investors to come.
He said maritime and agriculture remain key areas in which the two countries can work together to develop in  providing opportunities.
The governor used the visit to seek the location of the country’s visa office in Port Harcourt to reduce difficulties faced by the people in obtaining travel documents in Lagos and Abuja.
On his part, the Norwegian envoy recalled that relations between the state and his country is underscored by the presence of over 40 Norwegian companies operating in Rivers.
He recalled that the ties between Nigeria and Norway dates back to the period of boom of stork fish business and promised to asist in the development of maritime and human capital sectors.
Meanwhile, Chief Wike has commissioned the Land Ship MV “Rivers Pride” built by Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
The governor assured that his administration  will promote  policies that would encourage  businessmen  to invest in the state.
He  also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an accommodation  block for 200 cadets and announced that the state government  has waived the fee for the certificate of occupancy for the Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre.
He noted that  investors will have their land documents  speedily  processed to ensure  that they quickly  add value to the state.
The governor said: “Rivers State  will continue  to be great.  We are reforming our business  processes to enhance our business  climate and increase  employment opportunities.
“We are making the environment friendly  for businesses to thrive.  I commend the Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Kinikanwo Wami for this outstanding  investment  in the state.  We are happy  that an indigene  of this state has faith in this state through this multi-billion investment”.
He urged multinationals  to create  opportunities  for  the indigenes of the state as prominent management  staff. He said that Rivers people have the capacity to deliver quality service.
In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Kinikanwo Wami said that the organisation  has grown  substantially over the years, as it now has over 53 oil and gas short courses, over 20 international STCW courses and 6 other marine courses.
He said: “We are proud to say that over the past 16years, while other institutions  are moving away from the state, we have  kept ourselves rooted here providing accessible and affordable  training for seafarers in Rivers State “
Also speaking, Norway Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud expressed satisfaction  at the contribution  of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre to the training of Seafarers.
Highpoint  of the occasion  was the inspection  of  the  training facilities  of the institution by Governor Wike  and other dignitaries.

