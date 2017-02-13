Revenue Harmonisation: GPHCDA Boss Commends Wike

The administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA), Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has commended the bold step taken by Governor Nyesom Wike in ensuring that revenue collection in the state is being harmonized, so as to guarantee condusive business environment.

He said that the tax and revenue collection in the state before now had been hijacked by touts who paraded as agents of government to collect multiple taxes from business organizations, for their selfish ends.

Akawor, who made the commendation while speaking to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, shortly on arrival from Abuja, noted that Wike took the bold step on this, so as to facilities trade and make the state investor-friendly.

“There are lots of people going about demanding a lot from companies and organizations, but the governor in his own wisdom has decided to put things together in a decent way to give business operators confidence.

“I am sure that when the implementation starts, the touts will no longer find themselves in Rivers State.

“This is the first time a governor has taken such bold step in the state.

One taken such bold step in the state. One thing is to have the political will, and another is to implement the policy or the decision. We know that the governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike (CON) is a man of his word.

“He will see to the full implementation of this. He will definitely see to the end. He has started meeting with stakeholders just to make sure that they buy into it.

“I an tell you, having attended most of the meetings, most of the investors are very interested in this”, Akawor said.

On the death of former Oyigbo Council Chairman and one-time State Assembly member, Chief Precious Oforji Akawor described it as a loss to the people of Oyigbo, and shocking, adding that the late Oforji was the strongest politician in Oyigbo who grew through the rank, and urged the state government to consider immortalizing him.

Corlins Walter