Power Sector Loses N.939m To Poor Infrastructure

Power stations in the country generated an average of 3,430 MWh per hour on Feb. 7, a daily report from the Website of Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) reported.

The report also indicated that the power sector lost estimated N939, 000 on that day due to constraints of gas supply and water supply to the power generating stations.

According to the report, the total gas constraints for the period resulted in the loss of 1,806MW, while the reported grid constraint was zeroMW.

The water management constraint resulted in the loss of 150MW.

On sector reform activities, it reported that Okpai Power Plant was shut down due to mechanical problems recorded in its GT12 and ST18, while Egbin lost functionality in one turbine due to an undisclosed fault.

According to the report, Olorunsogo I lost functionality in three turbines due to the gas constraints, while Alaoji NIPP gained functionality in one turbine.

The report also revealed that the entire power sent out was down by 133MWh/h against the 3,563Mw/h sent out on February 6.