Pipeline Vandalism: Court Grants Three Suspects Bail

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, has released three men, who allegedly vandalised NNPC pipelines and siphoned Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on bail in the sum of N500,000 each.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje Afunwa,who gave the ruling, directed the accused to provide two sureties each in like sum, who must be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused; Oluwatobi Obosi, 22, a barber, Francis Cyprian, 25, and Olatoye Semiu, 35, both labourers, are all residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The trio was standing trial on a two-countcharge of conspiracy and bunkering

The Police prosecutor, Insp Peter Nwangwu, said the accused and others, now at large, committed the offences at Ola-Imam community in Igbo-Olomu area of Ikorodu, Lagos, on February 15, 2016

Nwangwu alleged that the accused, aided some unknown oil thieves, who were currently at large too, to vandalise the NNPC pipelines.

He said the accused persons also siphoned, diverted and prevented the distribution of large quantities of PMS meant for Lagos State.

“They diverted the said products from the waterside to the upland and sold the product at the rate of N100 per 50 litres.

“Information reached the police at Owutu Division, Ikorodu and the accused were apprehended and transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Ikeja, Lagos,” Nwangwu said.

The offences contravened Section 2 of the Production and Distribution (Anti-Sabotage) Act, Cap. 12, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2011.ý

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case to March 29 for proof of evidence.