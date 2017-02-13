PHALGA Community Protests Poor Power Supply

Youths from Ogbum-nu-Abali community in the Port Harcourt City Council of Rivers State have protested against non availability of electricity supply in their community.

The protesters who besieged the entrance of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) at Nzimiro Street on Friday with palm fronds complained of poor services by the electricity firm.

The Youth President of Ogbum-nu-Abali, Mariuku Wogu, said they have suffered poor power supply over the years despite the free land the community donated to the company.

“Where they are operating is our land, we gave it to them free of charge and they are not paying homage to us and we have not asked them for any homage.

“They have been treating us badly, they do not give us light, but they always give us estimated bills”, he lamented.

Wogu alleged that in one month, bills of up to N25,000 and N45,000 are given to a household even as he accused the company of extortion.

In his own speech, the chairman of Ogum-nu-Abali Light Committee, Mr Bright Ogbondah, said the residents had suffered untold hardship due to the poor electricity supply in the area.

“Today, we had a meeting with them (PHED) including the police. If you remove Afam and Alaoji, this is the next station that is feeding Port Harcourt as a whole”, he said, adding that PHED does not consider their interest.

However, an official of PHED, who spoke to The Tide anonymously said plans were on top gear to hold a meeting with Ogbum-nu-Abali community to ensure improved power supply to the area.

Chris Oluoh