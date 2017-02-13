PH Poly Recommits To Academic Excellence

The management of Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola, says it is committed towards ensuring that the Institution lives up to its name as a polytechnic.

Rector of the institution, Dr Samuel Kalagbor, stated this during a recent thanksgiving service and rededication of the institution, which took place at the Conference Hall of the school.

According to him, the Institution has come of age, “and everything will be done to make it achieve its set objectives in the polytechnic sector”.

Dr Kalagbor, who is the first Rector of the school as a polytechnic explained that the essence of the thanksgiving and rededication was in appreciation of God’s hand in the affairs of the school”.

He stated that the school authorities had made a vow to rededicate the school, if its prayers of change of name was answered, hence, the occasion.

“This, event through out my tenure, will be an annual event. We will find time in our schedule to give thanks to God because without Him, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” the Rector concluded.

In his remarks on the history of the school, at the occasion, the Deputy Rector, Administration, Dr Alex Fubara, buttressed the Rector’s stance when he noted that given its present status, much will be expected of the school henceforth.

“Our joy today knows no bounds as we celebrate our modest achievements and chart a way forward for the challenges ahead, to give our students a sustained and quality academic programmes, in line with the standards of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“Indeed, Dr Kalagbor is working, and we are committed to the success of the polytechnic. This year, a lot would be expected of us as preparations are in top gear for the accreditation of more National Diploma and Higher National Diploma (ND/HND) programmes”, he said.

He used the opportunity to enumerate the success story of the school from when it was established in 1984 as “Rivers State School of Basic Studies”, through 1991, when it metamorphosed to the “Rivers State Colllege of Arts and Science”, to June 2016, when it became “Port Harcourt Polytechnic”.

Stories by Sogbeba Dokubo