PH Poly Recommits To Academic Excellence

Rector, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr. Samuel Kalagbor (left), with Deputy Rector, Administration, Dr. Alex Fubara (middle) and Registrar of the institution, Dame Georgenia Ben-Woke, during the institution’s 26th matriculation ceremony in Port Harcourt, last Thursday

The management of Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola, says it is committed towards ensuring  that the Institution lives up to its name as a polytechnic.
Rector of the institution, Dr Samuel  Kalagbor, stated this during a recent  thanksgiving  service and  rededication  of the institution, which took place at the Conference  Hall of the school.
According to him, the  Institution  has come  of age, “and  everything will be done to make it achieve its set objectives in the polytechnic sector”.
Dr Kalagbor, who is the first Rector of the school as a polytechnic  explained that the essence  of the thanksgiving   and rededication was in appreciation of  God’s hand in the affairs of the school”.
He stated that the school authorities  had made a vow to rededicate the school, if its prayers of change of name was answered,  hence, the occasion.
“This, event through out my tenure,  will be an annual event. We will find time in our schedule to give thanks to God because without Him,  we wouldn’t   be where we are today,” the Rector concluded.
In his remarks on the history of the school, at the occasion, the Deputy Rector,  Administration, Dr Alex Fubara,  buttressed the Rector’s stance when  he  noted that given its present  status,  much will be expected of the school henceforth.
“Our joy today knows no bounds as we celebrate our modest achievements  and  chart a way forward for the challenges ahead,  to give  our students a sustained and quality academic  programmes, in line with the standards  of  the National Board for  Technical  Education (NBTE).
“Indeed, Dr Kalagbor is working, and we are committed to the success of the polytechnic. This year, a lot would be expected of us as preparations are in top gear for the  accreditation of more National  Diploma and Higher National Diploma (ND/HND) programmes”, he said.
He used the opportunity to enumerate the success story of the school from when it was established in 1984 as “Rivers State School of Basic Studies”, through 1991, when  it metamorphosed to the “Rivers State Colllege  of Arts and Science”, to June  2016, when it became “Port  Harcourt Polytechnic”.

 

