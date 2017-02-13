Peace Maintenance: Dickson Applauds NAF

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has commended the Nigerian Air Force for its gallant efforts at protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and partnering with the state government in the maintainance of law and order.

Governor Dickson made the commendation when he received the new Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Air Vice Marshal Stephen Ikpletu Onuh and his team in Government House, Yenagoa

Describing the new AOC as a thorough and professional officer, whose track record speaks volume of his competence, Governor Dickson expressed confidence that the command under the leadership of AVM Onuh would record greater achievements.

He noted that the strategic investments already made by the Nigerian Air Force would not only promote infrastructural development, but also enhance the operational capability of its personnel in combating crime and emergencies.

While assuring the Mobility Command of his administration’s continued support towards sustaining the existing peace, the governor reiterated government’s policy of zero tolerance on criminal activities in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshall Stephen Ikpletu Onuh, had said the purpose of the visit was to inform Governor Dickson of his posting to the command.

Air Vice Marshal Onuh expressed the determination of his command to collaborate with other security agencies to enforce law and order in the state as well as defend democracy in the country.