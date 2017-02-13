LG Boss Assures Constant Power, Water Supply

The new Caretaker Committee Chairman of ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daisy Tamunoene has assured the people of constant electricity and water supply.

Tamunoene who gave the assurance during the swearing-in of Caretaker Committee members at the council secretariat, Ogu on Friday also vowed to maintain peace and harmony in the area.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC boss said she would constantly liaise with her committee members, all stakeholders and the security agents in the area and urged the support of all for the development and progress of the area.

She warned against demand notices from companies, adding that as directed by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, saying that the council would deal decidecively with anyone caught using the name of the Local Government Area for such acts.

She enjoined the Caretaker Committee members to always create a good relationship with their people, the Principal officers and staff of the council to move the area forward, pointing out that they should regard their appointment as a call to serve and not to enrich themselves.

Tamunoene used the forum to thank the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the opportunity given her to serve her people as a CTC Chairman, describing him as a gender-friendly governor and father who carries both his male and female children along, and prayed God to continue to give him wisdom and understanding to pilot affairs of the state to greater heights.

In their goodwill messages, the PDP Chairman in the area, Hon. Arnold Davids and former Commissioner, Local Government Service Commission, Barr. Mila Oforibika enjoined all to work as a team in the interest and progress of the area and expressed optimism that as a seasoned administrator, they are confident that she would surpass her predecessors by delivering dividends of democracy.

Responding on behalf of the committee members, the Supervisor for Works, Mr. Awo Irune pledged their unalloyed support to the Chairman to enable her key into Wike’s New Rivers Vision and thanked all for the opportunity given them to serve.