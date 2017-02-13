‘Iwuanyanwu Still In PDP’

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday insisted that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has not dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Party Congress (APC).

The party said that the rumour of Iwuanyanwu’s defection to the APC was part of the mischievous game of some chieftains of the ruling party to shore up the sagging fortunes of their party in the state.

A statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Demian Oparah, said Chief Iwuanyanwu, who is a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Caucus of the PDP, could not have dumped the party and then attend the stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Abuja.

He said: “Iwuanyanwu, who is not only a statesman and a nationalist, has always been, and is still the clearing house of the PDP in Imo State and indeed the entire nation. He always plays vital roles in the life of the party. He is a leader who is widely accepted by the people and the party”.

According to him, the rumour was borne out of desperation on the part of the APC in the state, having seen the leadership profile of Chief Iwuanyanwu, and wanted to use his name to bring people back to their party after they had been rejected by the people of the state.