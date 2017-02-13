Enugu Moves To Amend Handover Of Schools’ Law

The Enugu State Government has approved an amendment to the legislation on handover of some public schools in the state to the mission.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Godwin Udeuhele, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

Udeuhele said that the amendment became necessary following bottlenecks in the implementation of the law.

He said that the School Transfer Law CAP 141, Revised Law of Enugu State 2004 had ambiguities that made it difficult for concerned parties to implement the letters of the legislation. Udeuhele said that the council had authorised that the proposal be transmitted to the House of Assembly for legislative actions.

Also, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, said that the state government had in 2009 transferred a good number of schools to the mission sequel to the 2004 law.

Eze noted that the implementation of the law became difficult as certain modalities required for its execution were not pronounced in the said law. “For instance some primary schools were transferred and the law stipulates that there should be a joint management between government and beneficiary organisations.

“However, no specific recommendation was made on how the joint partnership will be administered.

“So, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice came up with the amendment for a smooth take-off of that partnership,” he said.

Uche said the state government bought the idea of the amendment due to the need for major stakeholders to ensure delivery of adequate educational services to residents of the state.

He said that the state Executive Council also approved N100 million for the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, to meet accreditation of some of its courses. He said that some courses in the institution were on partial accreditation while full accreditation of several others by National Board for Technical Education had elapsed.

“When the new management came on board, there were a number of major programmes whose accreditation has elapsed and they came up with the request for assistance from government.

“Considering the importance of IMT, the state government approved N100 million to enable the management ensure that all the courses get accreditation,” Eze said.