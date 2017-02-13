DPR Seals 27 Filling Stations In A’Ibom

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Eket field office in Akwa Ibom State, said it sealed 27 filling stations selling fuel above the regulatory pump price of N1.45 per litre.

The operations controller of the DPR, Mr Bassey Nkanga, said this while receiving members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to his office in Eket on Saturday.

He said that the filling station were sealed between January and February, 2017.

Nkanga threatened to sanction marketers flouting the order to sell petroleum products at government controlled prices.

“We are aware that some of the marketers sell above government approved pump price. We are saying no. We are going to surmount the challenge”, Nkanga said.

The IPMAN chairman, Mr Ubong Isong, who thanked Nkanga for his effort, said he came to introduce members of the new executive council to the department.

He added that IPMAN members were against adulteration of petroleum products in the state promising to sensitise surface tank dealers on the need to acquire licence from their members.